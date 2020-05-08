Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wendys Co’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,538,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

