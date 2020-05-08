Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Limestone Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Also, Director W Glenn Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.