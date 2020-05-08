Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $45.00

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research firms have commented on BBU. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 352,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 185,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 22,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

