Analysts Set Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Target Price at $24.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVCY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 316.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 24,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,613. The company has a market cap of $171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.