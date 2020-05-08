Analysts Set F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) PT at $12.75

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,930. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,292. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

