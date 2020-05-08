Analysts Set Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) PT at $9.33

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

HUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Hudson stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $497.95 million, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hudson will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudson by 139.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 204,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hudson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

