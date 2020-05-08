Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) PT at $2.33

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,387,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,320. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $607.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after buying an additional 5,228,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after buying an additional 5,134,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,741,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

