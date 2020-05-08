Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT at $95.80

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.70. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in LCI Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 324,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

