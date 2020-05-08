Analysts Set Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target at $8.42

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of RLGY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,258,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,848. The stock has a market cap of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realogy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

