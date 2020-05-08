ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.76. The company had a trading volume of 874,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,341. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.57 and its 200 day moving average is $250.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

