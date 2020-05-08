Aperture Investors LLC Acquires 121,219 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 284.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,219 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC owned 1.09% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period.

HYEM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,756. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

