Aperture Investors LLC Acquires 73,085 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 562.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,085 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

