Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vipshop by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 110,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $15.14. 6,668,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,808. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

