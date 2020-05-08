Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 306,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 62,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 228.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

