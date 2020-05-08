Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000. Everbridge comprises 4.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.31. 1,066,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -93.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

