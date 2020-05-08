Aperture Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 225,966 PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000. PetIQ comprises about 2.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 194,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,624. The firm has a market cap of $801.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.