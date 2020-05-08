Aperture Investors LLC Buys 31,658 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 192.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at $33,548,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 380,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

