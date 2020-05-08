Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,000. Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 3.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.32% of Descartes Systems Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 221,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.01. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

