Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000. Trex makes up about 1.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Trex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 859,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $114.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.