Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 271,324 Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 271,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.