Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 2,949 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,949 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.78. 2,465,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,171. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.23 and its 200-day moving average is $324.65. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

