Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 48,438 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,542. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

