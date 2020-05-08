Aperture Investors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,954 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up approximately 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,810,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,628,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $47.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

