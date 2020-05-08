Aperture Investors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,494. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.63.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.