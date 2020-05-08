Aperture Investors LLC Invests $7.15 Million in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000. Malibu Boats makes up about 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 1.21% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,183,000 after buying an additional 364,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 153,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. 511,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,292. The stock has a market cap of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Malibu Boats Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

