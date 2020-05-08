Aperture Investors LLC Invests $9.97 Million in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,000. Avalara comprises about 3.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avalara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avalara by 41.9% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,193,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $765,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,921,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $4,933,643. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,776. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $101.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

