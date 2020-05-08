Aperture Investors LLC Invests $938,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

