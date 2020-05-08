Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 530.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 378,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Revolve Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

