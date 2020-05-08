Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $8.70 on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,441,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

