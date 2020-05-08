Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after buying an additional 477,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $43,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRRM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,214. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.