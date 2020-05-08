Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Viad by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 151,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,599. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

