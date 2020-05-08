Aperture Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000. Yeti comprises about 2.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Yeti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 932,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yeti by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $81,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Yeti by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 197,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Yeti by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 227,595 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 2,218,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.93. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yeti from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.