Aperture Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 270,963 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 270,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000. Etsy comprises 4.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 356,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,974 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $404,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.