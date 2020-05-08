Aperture Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,758 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,431,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.84.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,034.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $8,708,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,778,986 shares of company stock valued at $622,684,834.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 5,656,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,731. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of -59.91. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

