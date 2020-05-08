Aperture Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

