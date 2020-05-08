Aperture Investors LLC Sells 36,085 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,085 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 17,310,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,012,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

