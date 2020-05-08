Aperture Investors LLC Sells 571 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.08 on Thursday, hitting $304.87. 9,302,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

