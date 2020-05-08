Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 482,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. Pluralsight makes up approximately 2.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

PS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 1,772,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,594 shares of company stock worth $1,411,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

