Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan Sells 174,972 Shares

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 174,972 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $7,256,088.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $90,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $70,716,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,180,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,318,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

