AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $2,203,607.52 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $2,203,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.07. 173,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPF. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AppFolio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.