Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.28–0.2 EPS.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,577 shares of company stock worth $295,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

