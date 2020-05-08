Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 1,564.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.