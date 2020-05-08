ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.75.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.