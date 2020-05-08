ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$7.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$5.53. 1,745,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.42 and a 1-year high of C$8.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

