Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 10,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Arca Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

