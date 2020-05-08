Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ABIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 10,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Arca Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.15.
Arca Biopharma Company Profile
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.