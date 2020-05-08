Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NYSE ACA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 534,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. Arcosa has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

