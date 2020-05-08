Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 7.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $41.38, approximately 835,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 302,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $796.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

