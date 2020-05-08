Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 559,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,420. The stock has a market cap of $186.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 258,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

