Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 2,867,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,059 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,525. 151.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Management by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ares Management by 48.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $2,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ares Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

