Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 2,867,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,059 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,525. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 48.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

